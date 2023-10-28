Head, Warner steer Australia to 388 against New Zealand

Travis Head marked his World Cup bow with a blistering century as he and fellow opener David Warner blitzed New Zealand on Saturday to help steer Australia to 388 all out.

Five-time champions Australia, put into bat at the picturesque Himalayan ground in Dharamsala, saw Head top-score with 109 and Warner hit 81.

Head, playing his first match of the tournament after being sidelined with a broken hand, reached his fourth one-day international hundred off 59 balls with 10 fours and six sixes.