New Zealand's Latham wary of 'Australia we know'

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said Australia had reverted to type following a shaky start as the trans-Tasman rivals geared up for a World Cup clash in Dharamsala on Saturday.

Five-times champions Australia started this edition with consecutive defeats, by unbeaten hosts India and title contenders South Africa.

But they have since won three games in a row and head into this weekend's encounter following a World Cup record 309-run rout of the Netherlands, which included Glenn Maxwell's 40-ball century -- the quickest at any World Cup.