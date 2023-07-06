Ton-up Marsh makes England pay for dropped catch in third Ashes Test

Together with Travis Head, he put on 155 for the fifth wicket in just 28 overs and England's woes were compounded by paceman Ollie Robinson limping off shortly before the interval with a back spasm.

Woakes, however, should have had Marsh out for 12 soon after lunch.

But England, in a match they have to win to keep the five-match series alive at 2-0 down, had already spurned several chances when Marsh edged Woakes, only for Joe Root to drop a catch at first slip.

The 31-year-old Marsh, only playing after fellow all-rounder Cameron Green was ruled out with a hamstring strain, took full advantage in his first Test since he faced England at The Oval in 2019.

He drove Woakes for a resounding boundary and pulled fast bowler Mark Wood for six.

Marsh then lofted Moeen Ali for six to go to 99.

A single off the spinner saw Marsh, the son and brother of two Australia internationals in Geoff and Shaun Marsh respectively, reach his hundred in just 102 balls including 15 fours and three sixes.

It was his third hundred in 33 Tests, all his centuries coming against England.

Earlier, Australia took the field for the national anthems to a chorus of boos.

Many in the crowd were still upset by the controversial dismissal of local hero Jonny Bairstow, given out stumped when he thought the ball was dead, at Lord's in the second Test.