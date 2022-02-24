Honestly, I didn't believe we could win this game: Tamim

Both of them hit their career-best knock in the process to frustrate Afghanistan. Afif hit an unbeaten 93 off 115, clobbering 11 fours and one six and Miraz was not out on 81 after hitting nine fours in his 120-ball knock.
They combined for a 174-run partnership, which was Bangladesh's best for the seventh and second best in ODI cricket history, behind 177 by England's Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid against New Zealand in 2015.
Their wavering resolve in the partnership helped Bangladesh make a stunning comeback as the hosts raced to the victory with seven balls to spare.
"But I'm very proud and happy for the two for their incredible innings. Afghanistan have a brilliant attack but Mehidy and Afif did well," he added.
Tamim hoped that the innings won't the last for Afif and Miraz and they would play such sort of innings every now and then.
"Hopefully this is a start for them and they have many more amazing performances," he remarked.
The second ODI is on Friday and Bangladesh hoped to wrap up the series with a match to go.