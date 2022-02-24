Cricket

ODI series

Honestly, I didn't believe we could win this game: Tamim

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal congratulates Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz after winning the first ODI against Afghanistan at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on 23 February, 2022
The stunning four-wicket victory against Afghanistan left Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal in a state of ecstasy as he gave up the hopes of winning the game, reports BSS.

Bangladesh were reduced 45-6 after Afghanistan were bowled out for 215 in 49.1 overs. From this point, hardly anyone could think of recovering for a victory in world cricket history and Tamim was no exception.

"Honestly, I did not believe we could win after 45-6. It was a great comeback," Tamim said after the match.

Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan Miraz played the innings of their life as Bangladesh snatched the victory from the jaws of the defeat.

Both of them hit their career-best knock in the process to frustrate Afghanistan. Afif hit an unbeaten 93 off 115, clobbering 11 fours and one six and Miraz was not out on 81 after hitting nine fours in his 120-ball knock.

They combined for a 174-run partnership, which was Bangladesh's best for the seventh and second best in ODI cricket history, behind 177 by England's Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid against New Zealand in 2015.

Their wavering resolve in the partnership helped Bangladesh make a stunning comeback as the hosts raced to the victory with seven balls to spare.

"But I'm very proud and happy for the two for their incredible innings. Afghanistan have a brilliant attack but Mehidy and Afif did well," he added.

Tamim hoped that the innings won't the last for Afif and Miraz and they would play such sort of innings every now and then.

"Hopefully this is a start for them and they have many more amazing performances," he remarked.

The second ODI is on Friday and Bangladesh hoped to wrap up the series with a match to go.

