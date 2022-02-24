Plan was to play normal cricket against Afghan spinners: Afif

Bangladeshi batter Afif Hossain said they had a specific plan to play normal cricket against the spin trio of Afghanistan and take calculative risk against pace bowlers, reports BSS.

Afghanistan spin trio-Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi were believed to wreak havoc on the Bangladeshi batters but two youngsters Afif and Mehidy Hasan Miraz dealt with them with utmost confidence to sail Bangladesh home.

"There was a specific plan to play normal cricket against the spinners and take a calculative risk against pacers. The advice from the dressing room was to play normal cricket without losing any wicket," Afif said.