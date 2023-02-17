Comilla Victorians far ahead of other BPL franchises, Nafisa believes

In the end the presence of players like Johnson Charles, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell made the difference and Nafisa said recruiting top players is not only about money but about planning and keeping good relationship with them.

Talking about well planned organisation she said they have already planned for the next year.

“We have very strong worldwide network now. We planned meticulously and way ahead. We drafted players like Narine and Russell for eliminators and final even before the tournament started. No other team could even dare to think like that,’ said Nafisa.

The owner of Comilla said as they have very good relationship with sponsors they can plan properly and form the sort of team that is well equipped to win the trophy. In this edition Comilla had a horrible start as they lost their first three matches but Nafisa said they never lost confidence as they believe in process. The confidence of the only ever female owner of a cricket franchise of Bangladesh proved right as her side won next 11 matches to clinch yet another silverware.