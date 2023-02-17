Comilla Victorians far ahead of other BPL franchises, Nafisa believes

Comilla maintains international industry standard revenue model and a robust income generation from sponsors.
“ I find huge difference with us and the other franchises," claimed a proud Nafisa ar the press conference after the match with the championship trophy along with coach Mohammad Salahuddin and captain Imrul Kayes.
Nafisa informed the press briefing that they maintain a very strong network with international players, sponsors and her team is organised in every sector to run the franchise.
BPL saw a dearth of quality foreign players in this edition as a few other lucrative franchise-based tournaments are taking place around the world but Comilla was able to field some top class foreign players.
In the end the presence of players like Johnson Charles, Moeen Ali, Sunil Narine and Andre Russell made the difference and Nafisa said recruiting top players is not only about money but about planning and keeping good relationship with them.
Talking about well planned organisation she said they have already planned for the next year.
“We have very strong worldwide network now. We planned meticulously and way ahead. We drafted players like Narine and Russell for eliminators and final even before the tournament started. No other team could even dare to think like that,’ said Nafisa.
The owner of Comilla said as they have very good relationship with sponsors they can plan properly and form the sort of team that is well equipped to win the trophy. In this edition Comilla had a horrible start as they lost their first three matches but Nafisa said they never lost confidence as they believe in process. The confidence of the only ever female owner of a cricket franchise of Bangladesh proved right as her side won next 11 matches to clinch yet another silverware.
Nafisa credited this achievement to the system they have built and felt relieved as BCB allowed franchises a three-year window currently after some abrupt and frequent changes in regulations and ownerships.
But she expressed her concern as she feels despite all the success it is tough to continue as a franchise with the current system BPL is conducting. Comilla, she claims, spends 20 to 25 crore taka but in the existing system it is tough get returns despite being organised.
“We want to sit with Bangladesh Cricket Board. We have proved we are very successful and we want to share our thoughts with them. If they do not change the system, it will be difficult for the franchises to survive.’
These words sounded ominous for the league. If the most successful and well organised franchise feel uncertainty about future one can imagine how the other franchises are thinking about the tournament that is supposed to invigorate the cricket culture and economy of the country.