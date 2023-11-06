Virat Kohli, India's cricket icon with the magic touch

Virat Kohli on Sunday made a 49th one-day international century, taking him level with Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record, but he will remain wary of any comparisons with his fellow cricket icon.

Kohli, celebrating his 35th birthday, reached the milestone ton in his 277th innings in the World Cup game against South Africa in Kolkata while Tendulkar needed over 400 visits to the crease.

"Virat never played for records. They happened as he progressed," Kohli's biographer Vijay Lokapally told AFP.

"His batting skills and work ethic combined to create magic. Longevity leads to milestones and that is what Virat has inherited from stalwarts like Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar."

Kohli has invoked a similar emotional response from cricket-crazy Indian and global fans that was once enjoyed by Tendulkar.

Kohli's number 18 jersey has an overwhelming presence in Indian grounds.

With more than 26,000 international runs and a total of 79 centuries across three formats, comparisons with Tendulkar are obvious but Lokapally disagrees.

"He dislikes this comparison. He has his identity. Sachin Tendulkar has his. Their styles differ," said Lokapally.

"Sachin has faced some ferocious bowlers. Virat has dominated too. Sachin is incomparable. If Virat is enjoying his cricket today it is because of the reputation Indian cricket acquired courtesy of Sachin Tendulkar."

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif said: "When Virat Kohli wants a 100, he gets it. So what if India needed just 169 to win when he came out to bat? Few understand the art of run-making in ODIs like him."

India last won a global title with the 2013 Champions Trophy and their previous World Cup victory came in 2011 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni.