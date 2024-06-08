Harsha can't believe Bangladesh saw last of this Mahmudullah

Unbeaten 16 off 13 might not sound a big innings in T20 format of cricket, but this innings of experienced Mahmudullah was of paramount importance to seal Bangladesh’s victory against Sri Lanka in their opening match of T20 World Cup.

Replying to a sub-par 124 of Lankans, the tigers were still requiring 12 runs when Taskin Ahmed departed as eighth batsman. But Mahmudullah held the nerve to take the tigers home with a full over left.

This composure of Mahmudullah has fascinated Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle. In a post on X, Harsha even expressed his surprise that Bangladesh were looking to axe this Mahmudullah.