Harsha can't believe Bangladesh saw last of this Mahmudullah
Unbeaten 16 off 13 might not sound a big innings in T20 format of cricket, but this innings of experienced Mahmudullah was of paramount importance to seal Bangladesh’s victory against Sri Lanka in their opening match of T20 World Cup.
Replying to a sub-par 124 of Lankans, the tigers were still requiring 12 runs when Taskin Ahmed departed as eighth batsman. But Mahmudullah held the nerve to take the tigers home with a full over left.
This composure of Mahmudullah has fascinated Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle. In a post on X, Harsha even expressed his surprise that Bangladesh were looking to axe this Mahmudullah.
“Can't believe Bangladesh were thinking of looking beyond Mahmudullah sometime back,” he posted.
It is clear that Bhogle made insinuation that Bangladesh management saw the last of the 38-year old even a year or so ago.
After playing seven T20 World Cups between 2007 and 2021, Mahmudullah was not picked in the 2022 edition. In a recent video he said he felt bad after being ignored.
“When I was not in the 2022 T20 World Cup, it felt bad. I felt that I could have been in the team,” Mahmudullah said in a video story titled The Green Red Story by the BCB.
Harsha also praised Tawhid Hridoy, who played an innings of 40 off 20 balls, saying the young player looks special.
“(Have) Been hearing a lot about Towhid Hridoy and it was no exaggeration. He looks a special player.”
The Indian commentator also said it’s crucial for Bangladesh that off-form Litton Das is back to form as he is the best white ball batter for the tigers.
“Litton Das coming back to form is critical because I do believe he is their best white ball batter,” he added.
Bangladesh were criticized heavily after losing a T20I series 2-1 by rookie USA before the World Cup and surrendering meekly to India in the only warm-up match. Notwithstanding, the tigers started their World Cup campaign by beating Sri Lanka by 2 wickets today. Bangladesh will play their next match against South Africa on 10 June in New York.