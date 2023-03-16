World record-holding Pakistan umpire Dar steps down

Pakistan veteran Aleem Dar stepped down Thursday from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires after officiating in a record number of international cricket matches during his distinguished career.

The 58-year-old stood in 144 Tests and 222 one-day internationals -- both world records -- in addition to 69 Twenty20 internationals.

"The veteran umpire Dar has stepped down after 19 years on the Elite Panel, standing in a record 435 men's international matches," the International Cricket Council (ICC) said in a press release.