Rizwan, Shafique soar as Pakistan sink Sri Lanka with record World Cup chase

Pakistan made it two wins from two World Cup matches as batsmen Mohammad Rizwan and Abdullah Shafique hit centuries in a record run-chase to set up a six-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Chasing a daunting 345 after Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama smashed tons to put Sri Lanka in a commanding position, the 1992 champions got over the line in 48.2 overs thanks to Rizwan's 131 not out and Abdullah's 113.

Ireland had held the previous record for the highest run chase in World Cups with 329 against England in the 2011 edition.

Mendis dominated Pakistan's bowlers earlier with 14 fours and six sixes to score 122 before Samarawickrama dropped anchor to make 108 as Sri Lanka posted 344-9 in 50 overs, though they were restricted at the end by Ali (4-71) and Haris Rauf (2-64).

Mendis reached his century in 65 balls - the fastest by a Sri Lankan at the World Cup - flicking pacer Hasan Ali for a six off his legs to eclipse former skipper Kumar Sangakkara, whose ton had come off 70 balls against England in the 2015 edition.