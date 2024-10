India win toss, bat against Bangladesh in third T20

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh as they look to sweep the series in the third T20 international on Saturday.

The hosts, who hold an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, made one change in Hyderabad from their previous win by 86 runs.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi comes in for left-arm quick Arshdeep Singh.