Liton axed from 3rd ODI squad, Jaker Ali in as replacement

Liton Das has been left out of Bangladesh’s 15-men squad for the 3rd and final match of the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka. Jaker Ali has been called for the first time in the ODI squad in Liton’s place.

Liton is scheduled to leave Chattgram for Dhaka today while Jaker is likely to join the team today.

Liton could not score a single run in the first two matches of the series. Off form of this experienced batter has made the selectors exclude him from the squad of series decider. The selectors directly told Liton that he had been dropped from the squad due to poor performance in the ODI format of the game.