Liton axed from 3rd ODI squad, Jaker Ali in as replacement
Liton Das has been left out of Bangladesh’s 15-men squad for the 3rd and final match of the ongoing ODI series against Sri Lanka. Jaker Ali has been called for the first time in the ODI squad in Liton’s place.
Liton is scheduled to leave Chattgram for Dhaka today while Jaker is likely to join the team today.
Liton could not score a single run in the first two matches of the series. Off form of this experienced batter has made the selectors exclude him from the squad of series decider. The selectors directly told Liton that he had been dropped from the squad due to poor performance in the ODI format of the game.
Before the ongoing ODI series, Liton also failed to do well in the T20 series against Sri Lanka scoring only 43 runs in three innings. Across the formats, Liton could not score a half century in the last 14 innings.
On the other hand, Jaker Ali played an innings of 34-ball 68 against Sri Lanka in the first T20. In Dhaka Premier League, Jaker scored 76 runs from 48 balls for Abahani Limited against Gazi Tyres on Thursday.
About the decision to drop Liton from the squad, chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain said, “The series is hanging in balance right now. We believe Jaker’s inclusion will add more options and flexibility to our middle order. We’ve made the change based on Liton’s recent performance in white ball cricket.”
Liton was dropped from the squad for off-form once after the T20 World Cup in 2021.