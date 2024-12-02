Bangladesh announce ODI squad without Najmul, Shakib

Bangladesh Monday announced the squad for One Day International (ODI) series against West Indies leaving injured regular captain Najmul Hossain.

Najmul Hossain Shanto missed the ongoing Test series due to groin injury.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been announced the stand-in captain for the ODI series. The all-rounder is currently captaining the team in the Test series.

Shakib Al Hasan has also not been included in the squad. Prothom Alo earlier reported that Shakib is unlikely in the series due to his absence in international cricket and mental state.