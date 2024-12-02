ODI series against WI
Bangladesh announce ODI squad without Najmul, Shakib
Bangladesh Monday announced the squad for One Day International (ODI) series against West Indies leaving injured regular captain Najmul Hossain.
Najmul Hossain Shanto missed the ongoing Test series due to groin injury.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been announced the stand-in captain for the ODI series. The all-rounder is currently captaining the team in the Test series.
Shakib Al Hasan has also not been included in the squad. Prothom Alo earlier reported that Shakib is unlikely in the series due to his absence in international cricket and mental state.
Another experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim also misses out the series due to injury. Also, middle order Towhid Hridoy could not return to the team due to injuries.
Afif Hossain has made a comeback after a year. The southpaw played his last ODI against New Zealand in December last year.
Bangladesh will play three ODI against West Indies in St Keats on 8,10 and 12 December respectively.
Squad: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (capt), Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Soumya Sarker, Parvez Hossain, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Afif Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam, Tanjim Hasan and Nahid Rana.