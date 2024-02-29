Liton Das fined for code of conduct breach in BPL

Liton was found in breach of BCB Code of Conduct for Players which refers to using a gesture that is obscene, offensive, or insulting during a match.

In addition to the fine, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Liton Das.

He admitted his offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Match Referee Salim Shahed and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid Saikat and Deighton Butler, third umpire Tanvir Ahmed, and fourth official Ali Arman levelled the charge.