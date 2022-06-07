I never blamed BCB: Tamim

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Nazmul Hassan didn’t take kindly to his remarks. In an interview Nazmul gave to an English daily, published on Tuesday, he said that Tamim was lying and the board had asked him to clarify his stance multiple times.
The president further said that he personally asked Tamim to return to T20Is a number of times and so did other BCB officials.
Tamim, on his way to the Caribbean islands for the forthcoming tour against West Indies, posted a lengthy explanation on his Facebook account on Tuesday to explain what he meant by that statement.
Tamim’s Facebook post-
Tamim took a six-month sabbatical from T20Is in January. The opener had said that after six months, he will clarify whether he will return or retire from the format.
Bangladesh will play a three-match T20I series in West Indies in July, after Tamim’s six-month break from the formats ends. The media have asked him to clarify whether or not he will be available for the T20s in West Indies. But the opener has repeatedly dodged the question.