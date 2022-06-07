I never blamed BCB: Tamim

Bangladesh One-Day International skipper Tamim Iqbal had to clarify the statement he made about his future in Twenty20 Internationals after the cricket board president labeled him ‘a liar’ for his remark.

The debate started on Sunday, during an agreement signing event in the capital where Tamim signed on as telecom company Robi’s brand ambassador for two years.

In the event, Tamim said that no one is allowing him to speak about his future and instead are speaking on his behalf.