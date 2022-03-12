Cricket

I want to be the best bowler: Taskin Ahmed

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed (L) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on 5 January, 2022
Bangladesh's Taskin Ahmed (L) celebrates the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Southee (R) during the fifth day of the first cricket Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on 5 January, 2022AFP

Bangladesh right-arm seamer Taskin Ahmed reiterated his dream of becoming the best bowler in the world, reports UNB.

His optimism ahead of Bangladesh’ tour of South Africa starting with an ODI on 18 March.

The pacer is currently at 91 in the Test bowlers’ ranking and 60 in ODIs and 84 in T20Is.

In his last 10 bowling innings in international cricket, Taskin bagged only 12 wickets with the best of taking three for 113 in a Test against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui.

“I have a big dream— I want to become the number one bowler in the world,” Taskin said on Thursday during a practice session at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. “I always try to focus on my process. Whatever I do in the field, I want to keep my process intact.”

During the early days of the Coronavirus pandemic, when most of the cricketers were stuck at home, Taskin worked hard on his fitness. He worked alone at sand-field near his home and he also worked with his trainer in an empty gym which was open only for him.

Bangladesh cricketers, including Taskin, would leave for South Africa on 12 March. They will have a weeklong practice camp at Johannesburg ahead of the series.

