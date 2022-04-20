Cricket

I will play against Sri Lanka: Shakib

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Shakib Al Hasan
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan confirmed that he will play in the Tiger’s forthcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka after returning to Dhaka from the United States on Wednesday.

“I don’t think there was any doubt about this. If I had any reason, that would be a different matter. I am feeling good, I want to keep my focus on cricket right now. I hope to play in all of the future games,” Shakib told the reporters in the morning after arriving at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.

The Sri Lankan Test team led by Dimuth Karunaratne will arrive in Bangladesh on 8 May. The first Test will start on 15 May at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The second Test will commence on 23 May at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Both Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship.

To prepare for the Sri Lanka Tests, Shakib will play four games in the Super League stage of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL).

Shakib had originally signed to play for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the DPL. But due to international commitments and personal issues, he couldn’t play any match for them.

Mohammedan has failed to qualify for the Super League phase. So Shakib has now been signed up by Legends of Rupganj for four matches of the Super League.

Shakib explained his reasoning behind playing in the DPL, “I took this decision suddenly, within an hour. I thought that I have a chance to play here, the Sri Lanka series is also coming up. If I can play a few matches before the series, that would help me prepare better.”

“I haven’t played any cricket for one month. Playing four games in the Super League will help me get in the groove. That’s why I chose to take this opportunity.”

