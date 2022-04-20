I will play against Sri Lanka: Shakib

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan confirmed that he will play in the Tiger’s forthcoming two-Test series against Sri Lanka after returning to Dhaka from the United States on Wednesday.

“I don’t think there was any doubt about this. If I had any reason, that would be a different matter. I am feeling good, I want to keep my focus on cricket right now. I hope to play in all of the future games,” Shakib told the reporters in the morning after arriving at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka.