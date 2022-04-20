I will play against Sri Lanka: Shakib

The Sri Lankan Test team led by Dimuth Karunaratne will arrive in Bangladesh on 8 May. The first Test will start on 15 May at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. The second Test will commence on 23 May at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Both Tests are part of the ICC World Test Championship.
To prepare for the Sri Lanka Tests, Shakib will play four games in the Super League stage of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL).
Shakib had originally signed to play for Mohammedan Sporting Club in the DPL. But due to international commitments and personal issues, he couldn’t play any match for them.
Mohammedan has failed to qualify for the Super League phase. So Shakib has now been signed up by Legends of Rupganj for four matches of the Super League.
Shakib explained his reasoning behind playing in the DPL, “I took this decision suddenly, within an hour. I thought that I have a chance to play here, the Sri Lanka series is also coming up. If I can play a few matches before the series, that would help me prepare better.”
“I haven’t played any cricket for one month. Playing four games in the Super League will help me get in the groove. That’s why I chose to take this opportunity.”