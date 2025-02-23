Inglis trumps Duckett as Australia defeat England in record chase

Inglis carted six sixes and eight boundaries, including the winning maximum off express fast bowler Mark Wood.

Australia were struggling at 27-2 with Travis Head (six) and skipper Steve Smith (five) falling to Jofra Archer and Wood respectively.

Matthew Short, who hit a 66-ball 63 with nine boundaries and a six, added 95 for the third wicket with Marnus Labuschagne (47 off 45 balls with five fours) but spinners Liam Livingstone and Adil Rashid dismissed both.

With Australia still needing an imposing 215 in 27.4 overs, Alex Carey and Inglis brought the chase back on track by adding an invaluable 146 for the fifth wicket.

Carey, dropped on 49 by Archer off Rashid, finally holed out off pace bowler Brydon Carse after a fighting 63-ball 69 with 70 still needed.

Inglis brought up his hundred with two sixes off Carse and one against Archer, reaching the three-figure mark off 77 balls.

Glenn Maxwell played a trademark fiery knock of 32 not out from 15 balls with two sixes and four boundaries as Australia took 226 runs off England’s pace trio of Wood, Archer and Carse.

“We thought 350 was chaseable,” said Smith.