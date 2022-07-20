Van der Dussen stars as Proteas deny Stokes a farewell win

Rassie van der Dussen's century helped South Africa spoil Ben Stokes's farewell to one-day international cricket as the Proteas won by 62 runs on the England star's Durham home ground to go 1-0 up in a three-match series.

Van der Dussen's career-best 134 was the cornerstone of South Africa's 335-5, their highest ODI total in England.

He also shared stands of 109 with opener Janneman Malan (57) and 151 with Aiden Markram, who made a stylish 77.

Test captain Stokes did not have a fairytale finish to a 50-over international cricket career that peaked with a player of the match display in England's 2019 World Cup final triumph.