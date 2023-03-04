‘Game-changer’ WPL gets underway amid fanfare and expectations

The inaugural edition of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) begins on Saturday with a match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants in a potentially watershed moment for women’s cricket.

The clamour for a full-fledged women’s league had been growing even though Women’s T20 Challenge ran as a three-team sideshow to the men’s Indian Premier League (IPL) between 2018-22.

The sale of WPL’s five franchises and media rights alone fetched nearly $690 million and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has lined up an impressive array of sponsors for the 22-match tournament.