Kusal Mendis defies injury as Sri Lanka beat New Zealand to clinch ODI series

Kusal Mendis hit a gritty 74 not out as Sri Lanka posted a thrilling three-wicket win against New Zealand to clinch the three-match one-day international series on Sunday.

Sri Lanka were reeling at 93-5 but Mendis played the anchor role to perfection despite battling a groin injury to hand the hosts their fifth ODI series triumph this year.

It was also Sri Lanka's first win in an ODI series over the Black Caps in 12 years.

Mendis was ably supported by Maheesh Theekshana who hit an unbeaten 27 off 44 balls as Sri Lanka reached the target of 210 runs with six balls to spare.

The day-night match was reduced to 47-overs a side because of rain interruptions.