Lucknow win spin shootout to beat Hyderabad

Krunal Pandya’s 3-18 led a wounding spin attack for Lucknow Super Giants to outclass Sunrisers Hyderabad on a slow pitch during Friday’s five-wicket victory in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The visitors wilted under a relentless 13 overs of spin and managed to cobble together just 121-8 after electing to bat first.

Veteran leg spinner Amit Mishra, who missed last year’s tournament, vindicated his return to the IPL with 2-23 in four overs on the slowest pitch of the season so far.