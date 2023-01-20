‘Joke’ Indian tweet lands Babar Azam in fake sexting media storm

Indian media is awash with articles on how Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam was allegedly “sexting” another player’s girlfriend. The problem: it’s false news that originated in a “joke” tweet from a parody account.

Illustrating how misinformation can morph into accepted reality and explode online, as well as the bitter enmity between India and Pakistan, media failed to notice - or chose to overlook - that the Twitter account was not meant to be taken seriously.

The person behind the parody account, who remains anonymous, apologised on Twitter to Azam - who has remained silent throughout - and attacked what he called India’s “clown media”.