1st T20I
India ask Bangladesh to bat first
India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first Twenty20 international match against Bangladesh at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior Sunday.
The Indian skipper said he did not expect the wicket to change much as the game goes on. “A lot of talent in the group; a lot of energy in the group. Pitch looks good.”
Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto hoped the openers would do well on the track. He also wanted to bowl first.
He said it was a new-look side for Bangladesh and hoped they would do something special today.
Bangladesh have fielded three seamers and two spinners in the match.
Teams
Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmadullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh