1st T20I

India ask Bangladesh to bat first

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav (R) and his Bangladesh’s counterpart Najmul Hossain Shanto (L) gesture during toss before the start of the first Twenty20 cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on 6 October 2024AFP

India captain Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and decided to bowl first in the first Twenty20 international match against Bangladesh at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior Sunday.

The Indian skipper said he did not expect the wicket to change much as the game goes on. “A lot of talent in the group; a lot of energy in the group. Pitch looks good.”

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto hoped the openers would do well on the track. He also wanted to bowl first.

He said it was a new-look side for Bangladesh and hoped they would do something special today.

Bangladesh have fielded three seamers and two spinners in the match.

Teams

Bangladesh: Litton Das (wk), Parvez Hossain Emon, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmadullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh

