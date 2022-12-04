Pakistan dismissed for 579 as England lead by 78 in first Test
AFP
Rawalpindi, Pakistan
England's Will Jacks (C) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Haris Rauf (not pictured) during the fourth day of the first cricket Test match between Pakistan and England at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, in Rawalpindi on 4 December, 2022.AFP
Pakistan were dismissed for 579 Sunday on the fourth day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi, conceding a first innings lead of 78 to England.
Resuming at 499-7, Pakistan added 80 runs to close the gap on England's first innings total of 657.
Agha Salman made 53, Zahid Mahmood 17 and Haris Rauf 12 as the Pakistan tail defied the England bowlers for 85 minutes.
Debutant off-spinner Will Jacks finished with 6-161 while left-armer Jack Leach grabbed 2-190.
England are on their first Test tour of Pakistan in 17 years, having stayed away in the interim because of security fears.