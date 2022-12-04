Pakistan dismissed for 579 as England lead by 78 in first Test

Pakistan were dismissed for 579 Sunday on the fourth day of the opening Test in Rawalpindi, conceding a first innings lead of 78 to England.

Resuming at 499-7, Pakistan added 80 runs to close the gap on England's first innings total of 657.

Agha Salman made 53, Zahid Mahmood 17 and Haris Rauf 12 as the Pakistan tail defied the England bowlers for 85 minutes.