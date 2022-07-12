India bat first as Kohli misses out

India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against England in the first One-Day International (ODI) of the three-match series, here at the Kennington Oval on Tuesday.

India’s star batter Virat Kohli is missing out from the first ODI after sustaining a mild groin strain. He has been replaced by Shreyas Iyer.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit said, “We are going to bowl first. There is some grass cover and it’s overcast as well. I guess the sun will be out in some time. We want to have a score in front of us. (Mohammad) Shami, (Jusprit) Bumrah - those guys can swing the ball. It’s important to take wickets up front and put brakes on the scoring.