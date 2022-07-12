India bat first as Kohli misses out

“We understand the importance of playing overseas, we want to do well outside India. Today (Tuesday) is no different. We have five batters and two all-rounders. Kohli is not playing this game, Shreyas will bat at 3.”
Meanwhile, England skipper Jos Buttler said, “We would have done the same thing, we would have bowled first. I am learning a lot about myself, and about my role. Looking forward to the ODI series, it has been a learning experience. It’s great to welcome those guys back. They are few of the best players in the world. There are a lot of selfless guys in the team, that will be exactly the same today (Tuesday).”
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna
England Playing XI: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(c/w), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Craig Overton, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Reece Topley