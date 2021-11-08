India bowl against Namibia in Kohli's last match as T20 skipper

India's Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Namibia in his final outing as the team's Twenty20 captain with the two teams playing just for pride at the World Cup on Monday.

Heavyweights India bowed out of the tournament on Sunday after New Zealand beat Afghanistan to join Pakistan as the two semi-finalists from Group 2.

Spinner Rahul Chahar replaces Varun Chakravarthy as the only change in the XI as India, who have won two of their four matches, look to finish on a high.