India have to disconnect from pressure and continue with process: Kohli

India captain Virat Kohli said that the team need to disconnect from the pressure and continue with the process after New Zealand thrashed Men in Blue by 8 wickets in the Group 2 match of Super 12 stage of the ongoing ICC Men's T20I World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Set a modest target of 111 to win the Group 2 fixture, Kiwi opener Daryl Mitchell top-scored in a comfortable chase, hitting a quick fire 49 as his side chased it down with 33 balls to spare. The result means that India will need other games to go their way if they are to reach the semi-finals.