India lifts record fifth U19 WC title defeating England

India lifted a record fifth U19 World Cup title after defeating England in the summit clash at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

The Yash Dhull-led side defeated the Three Lions in the summit clash by four wickets. Earlier, India had won the U19 World Cup in 2000, 2008, 2012, and 2018.

Chasing 190, India got off to the worst start possible as Joshua Boyden dismissed Angkrish Raghuvanshi (0) on the third ball of the innings. Harnoor Singh and Shaik Rasheed then got together at the crease and the duo put on 49 runs for the second wicket.