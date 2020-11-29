India missed Rohit Sharma, Dhoni in first ODI: Holding

“They wanted someone like Rohit Sharma at the top of the order because Rohit Sharma was the type of batsman that was looking to bat long. He is really attacking, he’s very attacking. But he is usually the man they build their innings around... and then Shikhar Dhwan and Virat Kohli, those guys go out and play shots around the stability of Rohit Sharma. He was missing this time around. That should not have been the main reason not getting these runs,” Holding said on YouTube Channel ‘Mikey--Holding Nothing Back.

Holding felt that the Indian team also missed the stabilising factor of someone like Dhoni, who has retired from all forms of cricket, except the IPL.

“India has some good players but one thing I know for sure is that Kohli’s team will struggle with the loss of MS Dhoni. As we know, when Dhoni used to come to bat midway, he used to take control of the chase. India have chased so well in the past with Dhoni in the team and they have never been afraid to win the toss and insert the opposition because they know what Dhoni is capable of,” said the West Indian.

“This batting line-up that they have got is still very talented, we saw some talented players and fantastic strokeplay. But they still need a player like Dhoni. Not just Dhoni’s skills but his strength of character.”