India opt to bowl in first T20 against West Indies

India won the toss and elected to bowl against the West Indies, who were to be led by fit-again Kieron Pollard in the first of the three Twenty20 internationals on Wednesday.

The hosts, who swept the one-day series 3-0, handed an international debut to leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Skipper Rohit Sharma said the team will have the upcoming T20 World Cup in mind while playing the short-format encounter.

"One eye has to be on Australia, we got to keep ticking the boxes," Rohit said at the toss.