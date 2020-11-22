India pacer Siraj's father passes away

"Our heartfelt prayers and condolences go out to Mohammed Siraj and his family, on the loss of his father. The entire RCB family is with you during this difficult time. Stay strong, Miyan," tweeted the official handle of RCB.

Siraj is part of India's Test squad and is in the Sydney quarantine hub. He will not be able to return to India for his father's burial due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Although the 26-year-old has played in ODIs (1) and T20Is (3), this has been his maiden entry into the Test squad.

Siraj had been among the wickets in first-class cricket at home, leading his team Hyderabad's pace attack in Ranji Trophy and also featuring with wickets for India A.