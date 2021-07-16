India, Pakistan drawn in same group at T20 Cricket World Cup

"There are some great match-ups offered by the groups and it starts to bring the event to life for our fans as our first multi-team event since the onset of the global pandemic draws closer," said ICC acting chief executive Geoff Allardice in a statement.

The tournament is set to take place in Oman and the United Arab Emirates from 17 October to 14 November.

The tournament was originally meant to take place in Australia at the end of 2020 but it was called off as the pandemic swept across the globe causing widescale lockdowns.

It was switched to India for 2021 but the country is emerging from a Covid-19 surge in April and May and experts fear a new wave of cases later this year.