India see off Ireland in rain-affected T20

Hardik Pandya got off to a winning start as India captain as the tourists chased down Ireland’s 108-4 to win a rain-affected Twenty20 international by seven wickets on Sunday.

The first match of a two-game series in Malahide was reduced to 12 overs per side due to a rain-delayed start.

Pandya won the toss and inserted the hosts with the forecast of more rain prompting him to favour the chase.