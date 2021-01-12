India skipper Kohli announces birth of daughter

AFP
New Delhi, India
India's captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma
India's captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka SharmaAFP File Photo

Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli, who pulled out of a Test series in Australia to attend the birth of his first child, said Monday his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma had delivered a girl.

The captain, who returned to Mumbai after playing in the first Test in Adelaide, said Sharma and their daughter were doing well.

"Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives," Kohli, 32, tweeted.

Advertisement

The pair married in Italy in December 2017 after being in a relationship for several years.

Sharma, 32, is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. She was last seen on the big screen in the 2018 film "Zero", and has also been working on content for streaming platforms.

The announcement came as India salvaged a hard-fought draw in the third Test in Sydney on Monday after being set a daunting target of 407.

"Welcome to parenthood. A big hug to the little one, who'll give you happiness like you've never experienced before," tweeted fellow cricketer all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

More News

Aussie skipper Paine apologises for sledging India's Ashwin

This file photo taken on 11 January, 2021 shows India's Ravichandran Ashwin (R) fist-bumping with Australia's captain Tim Paine (L) at the end of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney

Defiant India earn dramatic draw in Sydney Test

India's Ravichandran Ashwin embraces his teammate Hanuma Vihari (#44) at the end of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on 11 January , 2021

India's Pant, Pujara fall as third Test goes to wire

India's Cheteshwar Pujara is clean bowled by Australia's Josh Hazlewood during the fifth day of the third cricket Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) in Sydney on 11 January, 2021

I won’t play to come last: Shakib Al Hasan

I won’t play to come last: Shakib Al Hasan