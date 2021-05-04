IPL 2021 suspended owing to increase in Covid-19 cases

Sources within the SRH camp confirmed to ANI that Saha was the lone person in the SRH unit to have tested positive and as a result, the entire team was.

"Yes, Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive for the coronavirus. Our entire team is now under isolation and there are no other positive reports, rest are all negative," the member of the team management said.

SRH was slated to square off against Mumbai Indians later on Tuesday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. This comes after two KKR players -- Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier -- tested positive for Covid-19 and two members of the Chennai Super Kings contingent.