IPL 2021 to begin 9 April

The IPL governing council on Sunday announced the schedule for Indian Premier League 2021 to be held in India across six venues from 9 April.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Chennai in the tournament opener. "After nearly two years, the IPL extravaganza will return home with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata hosting the marquee event," the BCCI said in a statement on Sunday.

The final of the 14th edition of the tournament will be played on 30 May at Narendra Modi Stadium. Playoffs will also be played at the same venue.