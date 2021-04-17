IPL: Chennai Super Kings beat Panjab

MS Dhoni marked his 200th game for Chennai Super Kings on Friday with a crushing six wicket Indian Premier League win over Punjab Kings.

Moeen Ali hit 46 off 31 balls as Chennai reached 107 for four to secure their first win of the season with 26 balls to spare.

Victory was crucial in relieving pressure on the 39-year-old Dhoni, whose side failed to reach the IPL play offs for the first time last year.

They lost their first game of the season against Delhi Capitals.

"It makes me feel very old," joked Dhoni of his landmark game. "It has been a very long journey, I started in 2008."