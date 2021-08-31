IPL opens expansion campaign seeking bids for new team

The Indian Premier League on Tuesday launched its campaign to expand the world's richest cricket tournament by seeking bids to run a new team.

The IPL had said it would increase the tournament from eight to 10 teams for the 2022 season, but its tender announcement only put one of those up for grabs.

Sports industry experts have said a backer may have to commit to a $300 million budget to get a franchise as well as pay fees up front.

But major Indian groups including the Adani mining and trading conglomerate are said to be waiting to enter.