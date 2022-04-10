IPL player says team-mate dangled him from 15th-floor balcony

Indian bowler Yuzvendra Chahal says that he was dangled from a 15th-floor hotel balcony by a heavily drunk fellow player during the Indian Premier League in 2013.

The incident happened during a get-together when the leg-spinner, who has played 61 one-day internationals for India, played for Mumbai Indians.

Chahal previously alleged that he was also bullied by Mumbai team-mates in 2011 when he was an up-and-coming talent.