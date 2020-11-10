IPL: Shreyas Iyer’s 65 helps Delhi Capitals recover after poor start

Captain Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 65 took Delhi Capitals (DC) to 156/6 wickets in 20 overs against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Dubai on Tuesday.

After losing their first three wickets within the first six overs, DC were brought back into the game with a 96-run stand between Iyer and Rishabh Pant (56) for the fourth wicket.

The partnership between Iyer and Pant was broken in the 15th over by Nathan Coulter-Nile after which Shimron Hetymer fell to Boult. Coulter-Nile then got the wicket of Axar Patel.