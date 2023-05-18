England paceman Archer out of Ashes with elbow injury

Fast bowler Jofra Archer was Tuesday ruled out of the Ashes with a stress fracture to his right elbow as England announced their Test squad to face Ireland next month.

The 28-year-old Sussex quick, who was recently in action in the Indian Premier League, will not play again "for the rest of the summer", the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

"Recent scans revealed he has sustained a recurrence of a stress fracture to his right elbow," the ECB said.

England play Ireland in a one-off Test starting at Lord's on June 1, which will be their final preparation for the Ashes series against Australia, beginning later in the month.

Yorkshire wicketkeeper-batter Jonny Bairstow is back with England for the first time since last August after recovering from breaking his left leg and dislocating his ankle during a round of golf.

Bairstow, whose return comes at the expense of fellow wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, smashed six centuries last year before suffering his freak injury.

James Anderson, 40, the most successful fast bowler in Test history with 685 wickets, was named in the 15-man squad despite suffering a groin injury while playing for Lancashire last week.

Warwickshire seamer Chris Woakes returns while Durham fast bowler Mark Wood is back after taking a break from the tour of New Zealand.

Surrey batsman Ollie Pope has been officially confirmed as England's vice-captain with immediate effect.