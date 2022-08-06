Mustafiz joins the injury list

Earlier, Liton Das got ruled out of the Zimbabwe tour after suffering a hamstring injury while batting in the first ODI on Friday.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and pacer Shoriful Islam also suffered injuries in the match but are likely to be fit for the second ODI.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has added pacer Ebadot Hossain and opener Mohammad Naim to the ODI squad. Ebadot and Naim are flying to Harare from Dhaka on Saturday.
Nurul Hasan was the first Bangladeshi player to fall prey to injury in the tour. The batter broke his index finger during the second Twenty20 International between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.