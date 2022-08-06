BCB to send Naim, Ebadot to Zimbabwe as reinforcement

Opener Mohammad Naim and pacer Ebadot Hossain will fly to Zimbabwe on Saturday as reinforcement for the Bangladesh squad, which has several injury concerns.

The duo is set to leave for Harare on a 7:45pm flight from Dhaka, said a source from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Opener Liton Das has been ruled out from the rest of the Zimbabwe series after suffering a hamstring injury while batting in the first One-Day International (ODI) on Friday. Liton is also in doubt for the Asia Cup, which will begin on 27 August.