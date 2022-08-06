BCB to send Naim, Ebadot to Zimbabwe as reinforcement

“The scan report showed a grade-2 muscle strain. It usually takes 3-4 weeks to recover from this. So, he won’t be available for the rest of this series,” said the national team’s physiotherapist Mujadded Alfa.
Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and pacer Shoriful Islam also sustained minor injuries in the first ODI. But the team physio feels that they will recover in time to take part in the remaining two ODIs of the tour.
“Mushfiq hurt his thumb while batting. But there are no concerns about Mushfiq’s availability in the next match. Shoriful also got hurt while bowling. He was feeling a little numb. But I’m hopeful to provide positive news on Shoriful’s availability tomorrow (Sunday),” he said.
Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan suffered an injury to his index finger in the second T20I and got ruled out of the tour.
The second ODI will take place on Sunday, at the Harare Sports Club. Bangladesh lost the opening ODI by five wickets on Friday.