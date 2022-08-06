Cricket

BCB to send Naim, Ebadot to Zimbabwe as reinforcement

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Ebadot Hossain and Mohammad Naim
Ebadot Hossain and Mohammad NaimProthom Alo

Opener Mohammad Naim and pacer Ebadot Hossain will fly to Zimbabwe on Saturday as reinforcement for the Bangladesh squad, which has several injury concerns.

The duo is set to leave for Harare on a 7:45pm flight from Dhaka, said a source from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Opener Liton Das has been ruled out from the rest of the Zimbabwe series after suffering a hamstring injury while batting in the first One-Day International (ODI) on Friday. Liton is also in doubt for the Asia Cup, which will begin on 27 August.

default-image

“The scan report showed a grade-2 muscle strain. It usually takes 3-4 weeks to recover from this. So, he won’t be available for the rest of this series,” said the national team’s physiotherapist Mujadded Alfa.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim and pacer Shoriful Islam also sustained minor injuries in the first ODI. But the team physio feels that they will recover in time to take part in the remaining two ODIs of the tour.

“Mushfiq hurt his thumb while batting. But there are no concerns about Mushfiq’s availability in the next match. Shoriful also got hurt while bowling. He was feeling a little numb. But I’m hopeful to provide positive news on Shoriful’s availability tomorrow (Sunday),” he said.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batsman Nurul Hasan suffered an injury to his index finger in the second T20I and got ruled out of the tour.

The second ODI will take place on Sunday, at the Harare Sports Club. Bangladesh lost the opening ODI by five wickets on Friday.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment