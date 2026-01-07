BCB dismisses claim that Bangladesh must travel to India to play T20 World Cup
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has received a response from the International Cricket Council (ICC) to the email it sent expressing its decision not to travel to India for the ICC T20 World Cup due to security concerns.
In a press release, the BCB said the ICC has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring Bangladesh’s full and uninterrupted participation in the T20 World Cup.
According to the BCB press statement, “The ICC has expressed its willingness to work closely to address the concerns raised by the BCB and has assured that the BCB’s views will be welcomed and given due consideration in the tournament’s detailed security planning.”
Cricket website ESPNcricinfo on Tuesday reported that the ICC had conveyed a message to the BCB stating that Bangladesh would have to travel to India in order to participate in the T20 World Cup. However, the BCB has said that this claim is not true.
The BCB press release further stated, “Some media reports have claimed that the Board has been issued an ‘ultimatum’ on this matter. The BCB wishes to state clearly that these claims are entirely baseless, fabricated and untrue. Such reports bear no resemblance whatsoever to the content or tone of the communication received from the ICC.”
Outlining its next course of action, the BCB said in the statement, “The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains steadfast in its position that the safety and security of the national team and its players are of the highest priority. With the objective of ensuring the team’s successful and comfortable participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup, the BCB will continue to engage in professional, cooperative and constructive discussions with the ICC and the relevant authorities, in order to arrive at a satisfactory and practical solution.”