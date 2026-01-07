BCB dismisses claim that Bangladesh must travel to India to play T20 World Cup

The BCB press release further stated, “Some media reports have claimed that the Board has been issued an ‘ultimatum’ on this matter. The BCB wishes to state clearly that these claims are entirely baseless, fabricated and untrue. Such reports bear no resemblance whatsoever to the content or tone of the communication received from the ICC.”

Outlining its next course of action, the BCB said in the statement, “The Bangladesh Cricket Board remains steadfast in its position that the safety and security of the national team and its players are of the highest priority. With the objective of ensuring the team’s successful and comfortable participation in the 2026 T20 World Cup, the BCB will continue to engage in professional, cooperative and constructive discussions with the ICC and the relevant authorities, in order to arrive at a satisfactory and practical solution.”