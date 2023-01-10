Incredible Kohli fires India to 373-7 in Sri Lanka ODI

Virat Kohli drove India’s batting charge with an attacking 113 to steer the hosts to 373-7 against Sri Lanka in the opening one-day international on Tuesday.

The superstar cricketer survived two dropped catches on 52 and 81 in his 87-ball knock after India were invited to bat first at the start of the three-match series in Guwahati.

Skipper Rohit Sharma (83) and fellow opener Shubman Gill (70) put on 143 runs to lay the foundations of the mammoth total.