Is going to watch a cricket match at Mirpur a crime?

I was directed to enter the stadium via using Gate 1, which was packed with long queues. I thought there were long lines as the spectators entered the stadium showing their vaccination cards and scanning their tickets at the entrance. But that was not so. I was surprised and annoyed it was taking so long because the stadium entrance was only partly open for the spectators to squeeze through, causing them to suffer in the long lines.

The behaviour of the security guards at the entrance was too rude for words. It seemed to me that they were doing us a favour by letting us into the stadium. Finally, I entered, but there is no let-up in the adversities in the gallery.

As the BCB sold tickets keeping 50 per cent of the lower gallery seats vacant due to the coronavirus pandemic, the pressure of spectators doubled in the upper gallery which is why it was difficult to find an empty seat to sit. Besides, the seats in the gallery were covered in dust as the authorities didn’t pay any heed to this. Perhaps BCB thought since the sports lovers were coming to the stadium after so long, they could clean the seats themselves. .