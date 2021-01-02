Is Shakib Al Hasan going to be a dad again?

Shakib Al Hasan likes a little mystery now and then and the ace all-rounder stirred up a bit of curiosity on the very first day of New Year. Is he becoming a dad for third time?

Last month Shakib rushed off to his family in the US amid the Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament when his father-in-law fell seriously ill. Since his father-in-law’s death, he has been staying there.

On Friday, 1 January, Shakib posted a photo on his social media accounts around 2:00pm Dhaka time where he is seen planting a kiss affectionately on his better-half Umme Ahmed Shishir’s baby bump with his eyes closed.

He captioned the photo, “New year, new beginning, new addition. Happy new year to everyone.”