Is Shakib Al Hasan going to be a dad again?

Shakib Al Hasan likes a little mystery now and then and the ace all-rounder stirred up a bit of curiosity on the very first day of New Year. Is he becoming a dad for third time?
Last month Shakib rushed off to his family in the US amid the Bangabandhu T20 Cup tournament when his father-in-law fell seriously ill. Since his father-in-law’s death, he has been staying there.
On Friday, 1 January, Shakib posted a photo on his social media accounts around 2:00pm Dhaka time where he is seen planting a kiss affectionately on his better-half Umme Ahmed Shishir’s baby bump with his eyes closed.
He captioned the photo, “New year, new beginning, new addition. Happy new year to everyone.”
The ICC ODI No.1 all-rounder didn’t reveal any more details. But the photo went viral on social media with everyone asking - is Shakib going to become a dad again?
Wishes and greetings poured on after posting the photo. National cricket teammate Rubel commented “Congratulations brother.”
As of 8:00pm on Friday, the photo drew 183,000 likes, 27,000 comments and 6,200 shares in Shakib’s official Facebook page and 97,000 likes in Instagram.
When contacted to verify whether Shakib-Shishir couple is going to have another baby, their family members couldn’t clarify.
Shakib tied the knot with Shishir on 12 December 2012. Their first daughter Alaina Hasan was born in the US on 9 November 2015. His second daughter Iram Hasan was born in the US on 25 April last year during the coronavirus pandemic.
At the beginning of April, Shakib took to the social media hinting that he was going to be a father again. Did he do the same this time too?