Bangladesh need 175 to win first-ever T20 series against Sri Lanka

Opener Kusal Mendis played a brilliant knock of 86 as Sri Lanka set Bangladesh 175 runs to win the decider of three-match T20 series in Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss for the third time on the trot and asked the visitors to bat.

Taskin Ahmed gave Bangladesh the first breakthrough in the fourth over when Sri Lanka was at 18. Dhananjaya de Silva holed out in midwicket to Soumya Sarkar scoring 12-ball 8.

Sri Lanka scored 41 for 1 in the powerplay.

Kamindu Mendis top edged a Rishad Hossain delivery as Shoriful took a nice catch in the long on in the eighth over leaving Sri Lanka at 54 for 2.