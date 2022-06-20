'It’s not acceptable', Shakib on Tigers' batting woes

Be it the top-order or the middle-order, Bangladeshi batters failed to impress in every position. However, Shakib recorded a fifty in each innings and Nurul Hasan Sohan hit a fifty in the second innings. Apart from these two, every other batter failed with the bat.
“It’s not acceptable,” Shakib said about the performance of the batters after the match. “We are doing it regularly in Tests now. In the last five or four Tests, we have done it. We need to work on our batting and get better. At least we can survive in Tests if we can bat well.”
Shakib seemed to be happy with the performance of Nurul who failed to score anything in the first innings, but hit a fifty in the second. Shakib said the other batters should learn their lesson from Nurul and perform accordingly.
“He was under pressure, but he took the challenge and proved his character. I think every other batter should learn from his performance. I hope they will learn from Nurul and play well in the next match,” Shakib said.
While batters failed to impress in the first match, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Khaled Ahmed did well with the ball. The right-arm spinner, Mehidy, bagged four wickets in the first innings, and in the second, Khaled took all three wickets that the hosts lost.
In the ongoing tour, Bangladesh will play one more Test, three ODIs and three T20Is.